Teachers strike Sheffield: Best signs and placards from NEU protest march through Sheffield city centre
Nothing beats a bit of creativity on the picket line to get the point across.
When speeches about the plight of teachers, the stress of huge workloads and the struggle to properly support children in classrooms don’t sink in, there’s always a snappy placard to help capture the rage and frustration in a caption.
Hundreds of Sheffield teachers marched through the city centre today as part of calls to provide a “fully costed pay rise” of at least six per cent and to better support schools with funding.
Amid jeering chants asking PM Rishi Sunak to “fund schools, not heat swimming pools”, several teachers broke out the glue sticks and felt tips to make up placards and signs for the march.
Here are the best seen by The Star during the protest through the city centre on July 5.