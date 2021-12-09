The school was one of five, along with Silverdale, Birkdale and Sheffield Girls' High, and Oughtibridge Primary, listed among the top performing schools in the north, as revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Year 13 physics class at Tapton School. The headteachers has spoken of her pride after it was rated as one of the best in the north. Picture Scott Merrylees

Headteacher Mrs Rhodes said of its inclusion in the list: “We are really proud of the hard work of all our students, parents and staff.

"These results are the culmination of all that we do to ensure all our students feel valued and cared for during their time with us.

"Tapton students achieve excellence because of the support and challenge that we put in place for them.

“We’re a really diverse and inclusive community – no matter what their background we have big dreams for our students and strive to do all we can to help them realise them.”

The list of the top 10 independent secondary schools in the north puts Sheffield High School for Girls, at Broomhall, as the fifth best in the region, and Birkdale was rated 10th in the north.

For state schools, Silverdale was rated sixth in the north, and Tapton was rated ninth in the north.