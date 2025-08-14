Tapton School celebrates 'one of our best years ever' with haul of A* results

Congratulations to Tapton School’s Danny Bacon who is taking his two A*s and A to the University of Manchester to study Politics and International Relations.

Sheffield’s Tapton School is celebrating “one of our best years ever” after placing in the top five per cent of schools in the country.

Danny said: “I am feeling ecstatic, all my hard work paid off and I'm very happy and excited to be going to university, it's what I've wanted to do for two years.”

Parents Rachel and Adam Bacon said: “We are blown away – we were just hoping for grades to get him into university.

Tapton School's Felix Evans is heading to Manchester MET to study Fashion Design with his excellent ABB.

“He had a lot of challenges in his early teens as he has ADHD and people think that's a limitation but it's not, he's just absolutely excelled himself.”

In total, 66 per cent of grades were A*-B, and a third of all students achieved A*-A.

Anna Cutting is another student celebrating her results, achieving A* A A and starting at the University of Cambridge to study law in September.

She said: "I'm really excited, it still feels unreal and I didn’t think I'd do it. It's a new stage to leave school and start something new so it'll be a challenge but hopefully really good.”

Tapton School student Mia celebrating her A level results.

Headteacher Katherine Rhodes said: “It’s been a fantastic atmosphere, it's been great to see all the students coming back and see all the fantastic destinations they will be going to.”

Ms Rhodes said more funding is still needed to be able to offer students a full range of courses without closing them if not enough students want to take the subject.

“Funding is still a great challenge,” said Ms Rhodes. “When it comes to a level we have to think really carefully about the subjects we offer. A number of Sheffield schools have had to cut their offer at a level we've still managed to maintain a really broad offer but that comes with a cost.”

Twins Ruby and Holly Webster, said: “We're both really happy, we're off to study Sociology with social psychology at York university and Sociology at Newcastle University."

Mia Hale is set to study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

She said: “I hope to inspire younger women going into engineering, I'm thrilled and really pleased about it.”

Felix Evans, who is going to study Fashion Design at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “In the future I want to be head of a main fashion house and design my own collection so I feel really hopeful for the future and what I will achieve.”

It comes after the academy was graded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted in November 2024.