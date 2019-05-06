Success for girls netball team at Rotherham Schools Finals event

A Rotherham school’s all-girl sports team have won back-to-back on the netball court at an event held between South Yorkshire schools.

Aston Academy girls are celebrating after winning on the netball court at the annual Rotherham Schools Finals event.

The Year 9 netball team, who won the competition in 2018, retained their crown after beating Wickersley in the final tournament held at Wickersley School.

PE teacher Louisa Longstaff, who has coached the girls for the last three years, said: “I am so pleased with the girls. They haven’t missed a single training session and worked so hard for this.

“We dominated from start to finish, beating Wath 10-5 in the semi-final to secure a place in the final. All the girls were fantastic but Lauren Corton and Poppy Moss, in particular, shone for us.”

Aston Academt, which is part of the Aston Community Education Trust, were represented with four netball and two football teams at the Rotherham Finals.

They earned their place for the day by winning qualifying matches earlier in the year.

There was disappointment for the Year 10 girls’ netball team who, missing several key players through injury, were denied a second successive Finals win.

Aston’s Post-16 netball team secured a place in the final with a semi-final success over Wath.

However, they fell short against Wickersley, finishing as runners-up overall.

The Year 8 girls’ netball team, who beat ACET Trust rivals Swinton Academy 7-6 to secure a place in the final, finished second overall while the boys’ Year 9 and Year 11 football teams were beaten in their final match.

The Year 9 team, who had won the competition in 2017 and 2018, lost 4-2 to Wales High School while the Year 11s were beaten 2-0.

James Clarke, head of PE at Aston Academy, said: “It has been a fantastic year of sporting achievement here at Aston Academy and the pupils did us proud in the Rotherham Finals.

“Aston Academy have also been represented in the Rotherham cross country finals, indoor athletics competition and various rugby and cricket tournaments.

“We’re delighted with their achievements.”

Dominic Curran, principal of Aston Academy, added: “I’d like to congratulate the pupils for doing so well. They have worked extremely hard and their commitment and dedication is admirable.”