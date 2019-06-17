Students taught importance of healthy lifestyle at Sheffield junior school

Tuba Ramzan tends to the Green Wall which has been planted at Carterknowle Junior School.

Carterknowle Junior School, in Millhouses, recently installed a ‘green wall’ around the perimeter of the playground in a bid to cut down on the air pollution caused by vehicles driving on the busy road nearby.

Jack Cooke tends to the Green Wall which is being used to improve the air quality around the school

The hope is that the plants, such as Ivy and Photinia Red Robin hedging, will shelter the playground from the fumes, reduce pollution and improve health and well being for the youngsters at the school.

The green wall project began three years ago, after the Sustainable Travel and Road Safety parents group decided something had to be done about the air quality surrounding the inner-city school.

Over £4,500 was raised through donations and the school fund and the green wall was successfully installed in the Easter holidays, with the hope it can be extended when more money is raised.

Following this, the students have been taking part in active travel fortnight in which they have been encouraged to travel to school in an active way, such as walking or cycling.

Sabreen Hussein pictured with the green wall

They are also taking part in keeping healthy week, an off-timetable week of special activities focused around being healthy and active, taking place between June 17 and 21.

Every morning the youngsters are being asked to complete a daily mile, in which they are asked to walk, jog or run a mile around the playground in a bid to get them fit and active.

For those who travel to school in an active way they will also be rewarded with an ‘active travel breakfast’ consisting of healthy and nutritional food aimed at encouraging them to start the day properly.

Year 3 and Year 5 pupils will also be given the chance to take part in a bike and scooter challenge, with a prize for the winner.

Other things on offer during the week include sports day, with a picnic for both parents and pupils afterwards.

During the week there will also be a focus on mental well-being alongside physical well-being.

Assistant headteacher Jane Laybourn said: “The staff are looking for opportunities to promote health and well-being in every way.

“A really big thing for all of us, children and grown-ups too, is balancing on and off screen time – we're looking at how to balance that and how to make healthy choices within that time online.

“We’re promoting mindfulness, doing bits of yoga and meditation where we can throughout the day. There’ll be lessons on healthy eating and healthy teeth, lessons on substance education - all sorts.”

Following healthy week the school will be taking part in Clean Air Day on June 20.