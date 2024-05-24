Students smash target of cycling from Barnsley to Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Academy students take part in ‘cyclathon’ event, cycling 1917km. Students promote movement as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Last week, students at Barnsley Academy took part in a collective ‘cyclathon’, with the aim to promote Mental Health Awareness Week, a UK-wide initiative, by cycling the distance from Barnsley to Paris.

The group of 33 students rose to the challenge. Through their collective enthusiasm and teamwork over the course of the day, they exceeded their target by cycling 1917km – almost triple their expected distance to Paris.

To do this, they made use of the academy’s bicycle suite, and were encouraged to put their own individual speed and endurance on the bikes to the test, whilst timings and distances were recorded by the school. A number of students were awarded with Mental Health Awareness badges for their efforts during the day.

Students take part in 'cyclathon' event

As part of efforts to promote Mental Health Awareness Week’s ‘#MomentsForMovement’ and ‘Move your Mood’ campaigns at the academy, a charity bake sale was held, with all proceeds going to The Mental Health Foundation.

The event took place alongside a wider programme led by United Learning, a national group of schools of which Barnsley Academy is a part. The programme, PARIS 2024, aims to inspire students to be physically active and try sporting challenges in the lead up to this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Amara, a Year 9 student at Barnsley Academy, said of the ‘cyclathon’ event:

“The cycle to Paris was very motivational because it inspired me to be even more fit and it was a good experience for me to raise awareness for mental health.”

Students take part in 'cyclathon' event

Another Year 9 student, Jessica, added:

“The activity was quite hard but I'm happy I was able to participate and raise awareness for mental health.”

Kirsty Kilbane, Assistant Principal at the academy who organised the event, said: