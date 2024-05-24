Students smash target of cycling from Barnsley to Paris
Last week, students at Barnsley Academy took part in a collective ‘cyclathon’, with the aim to promote Mental Health Awareness Week, a UK-wide initiative, by cycling the distance from Barnsley to Paris.
The group of 33 students rose to the challenge. Through their collective enthusiasm and teamwork over the course of the day, they exceeded their target by cycling 1917km – almost triple their expected distance to Paris.
To do this, they made use of the academy’s bicycle suite, and were encouraged to put their own individual speed and endurance on the bikes to the test, whilst timings and distances were recorded by the school. A number of students were awarded with Mental Health Awareness badges for their efforts during the day.
As part of efforts to promote Mental Health Awareness Week’s ‘#MomentsForMovement’ and ‘Move your Mood’ campaigns at the academy, a charity bake sale was held, with all proceeds going to The Mental Health Foundation.
The event took place alongside a wider programme led by United Learning, a national group of schools of which Barnsley Academy is a part. The programme, PARIS 2024, aims to inspire students to be physically active and try sporting challenges in the lead up to this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Amara, a Year 9 student at Barnsley Academy, said of the ‘cyclathon’ event:
“The cycle to Paris was very motivational because it inspired me to be even more fit and it was a good experience for me to raise awareness for mental health.”
Another Year 9 student, Jessica, added:
“The activity was quite hard but I'm happy I was able to participate and raise awareness for mental health.”
Kirsty Kilbane, Assistant Principal at the academy who organised the event, said:
“It is fantastic to see the students and staff showing such enthusiasm and perseverance in the ‘cyclathon’ challenge – working together to exceed their target distance by a long way. Having good physical and mental health is so important– not only for learning, but also for general wellbeing outside of the classroom. The efforts made by students and staff across the academy to raise awareness and money for this cause are truly commendable.”