Students officially open new sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College

Construction work has completed on the brand-new sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall and is now open to students at the start of their new term.

The project, carried out by lead contractor Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has provided a brand-new facility which includes a 6,394 sq ft main sports hall, two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space.

Work began in summer 2023 to replace the previous sports facilities alongside refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks within the college. The remaining works, including the installation of a multi-use games area (MUGA), will be completed in spring 2025.

Social value and sustainability have been front-and-centre of the project for Henry Boot Construction.

“The construction of a new sports hall will bring transformative benefits to both the college and the wider community,” commented Jack Kidder, responsible business manager at Henry Boot.

“Beyond enhancing the College’s facilities, it will provide a vibrant hub for physical activity, fostering health, well-being, and teamwork among students. For the local community, the sports hall also offers opportunities for engagement through events and recreational use – creating a shared space that strengthens community ties.”

“As a contractor, we’re proud to contribute to a project that not only boosts the College’s infrastructure but also leaves a lasting legacy of social value by promoting inclusivity, active lifestyles, and a stronger, more connected community.”

Throughout the development, the project team had a close working relationship with the College’s students, leadership team and the Department for Education to ensure the project met educational needs while engaging and empowering the students.

Minsthorpe Community College

The Student Construction Council Partnership (SCCP) was a Minsthorpe student-led body at the heart of the project that guided its social value strategy.

Involved throughout the project, the SCCP created designs for the hoardings, provided vital feedback on the appearance of the new internal spaces and became a communication link between the construction team and the staff and students within the College.

The Minsthorpe students have also taken part in multiple workshops, careers information sessions, site visits and work experience, offering them an insight into the world of construction and potential future career opportunities.

Chris Weathers, commercial director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “This has been a wonderful project for Henry Boot Construction to be a part of over the last 18 months.

Minsthorpe Community College's new sports hall

“Since the beginning of the design and planning process, the project team had a clear vision of what the final product will look like, and now that work on the sports hall is finished, it’s a credit to the team to see it matching the ambitions set out before work began.

“Projects like this are always extremely fulfilling, providing high-quality facilities to the local community that will greatly benefit them. We have modernised existing spaces so that curriculum activity can be fully supported, greatly enhancing the student experience.

“It’s also a fantastic blueprint for education-sector projects moving forward – demonstrating the importance of engaging pupils in the design and build of their new spaces.”

Joint principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College, said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.

“The new sports complex and the refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks is the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing the College’s facilities into the 21st century meaning the experiences of both our amazing students and fantastic community will be enriched for years to come.

“The opportunity the SPPC has gained from their collaborative work with The Responsible Business Manager, and the construction team on site has added a really valuable layer of careers education to our students’ experience. It has provided excellent encounters with employers and employees, experiences of workplaces, and being able to link their learning through the curriculum with actual jobs which has contributed positively to the College meeting all the Gatsby Benchmarks.”

Henry Boot Construction has completed several significant projects in the region over recent years, including a two-storey extension at Allerton High School and refurbishment of Headingley Learning Centre in Leeds, and major residential development, The Cocoa Works – the stunning refurbishment of the iconic former Rowntree Factory in York.