It is the fourth university building to be occupied and subsequently closed this week, along with the Hicks building, Jessop West, and the Arts Tower.

Dan, one of the estimated thirty students involved in the occupations, said: "We are here to send a message to university management, that is who we are trying to get at.

"But I also want students to get angry about it, about why we're here. Maybe they will go home and look into the archaeology department closure, or how much lecturers are actually getting paid."

University of Sheffield students have occupied the Diamond building among others in support of striking staff (pic: Chloe Aslett)

In the Hicks Building, occupiers have made a makeshift kitchen and are sleeping in lecture theatres.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: "The buildings are closed, and all teaching and other activities scheduled to take place are being moved online or to alternative locations.

“Our priority is to minimise disruption and we have been communicating any changes directly to students and staff.

“We are in contact with the students who are occupying the buildings and we hope that the situation is resolved as soon as possible."

The occupiers have expressed their intent to stay where they are for as long as necessary, until their demands are met.

In a statement to students, Student Union president Evie Croxford said: "We fully respect their legal right to a peaceful protest … The group is acting independently of our Student's Union, although we know that many of our members support the cause they are raising awareness for."

The closure of the Archaeology department was confirmed in July last year, and the staff strikes are over "devastating cuts to pensions and deteriorating pay and working conditions," according to the University and College Union.