University of Sheffield students occupy the Diamond and Arts Tower buildings in support of striking staff
Students at the University of Sheffield have occupied the Diamond, in support of ongoing staff strikes and to protest the Archaeology department closure.
It is the fourth university building to be occupied and subsequently closed this week, along with the Hicks building, Jessop West, and the Arts Tower.
Dan, one of the estimated thirty students involved in the occupations, said: "We are here to send a message to university management, that is who we are trying to get at.
"But I also want students to get angry about it, about why we're here. Maybe they will go home and look into the archaeology department closure, or how much lecturers are actually getting paid."
In the Hicks Building, occupiers have made a makeshift kitchen and are sleeping in lecture theatres.
A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: "The buildings are closed, and all teaching and other activities scheduled to take place are being moved online or to alternative locations.
“Our priority is to minimise disruption and we have been communicating any changes directly to students and staff.
“We are in contact with the students who are occupying the buildings and we hope that the situation is resolved as soon as possible."
The occupiers have expressed their intent to stay where they are for as long as necessary, until their demands are met.
In a statement to students, Student Union president Evie Croxford said: "We fully respect their legal right to a peaceful protest … The group is acting independently of our Student's Union, although we know that many of our members support the cause they are raising awareness for."
The closure of the Archaeology department was confirmed in July last year, and the staff strikes are over "devastating cuts to pensions and deteriorating pay and working conditions," according to the University and College Union.
About the occupation, Dan added: "It's more than that as well. It's about the marketisation of education, the commodification of education, tuition fees… it's about the complete devaluation of students and staff."