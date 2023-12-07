How do you add extra sales power to a much loved chain of Sheffield charity shops?

That’s the challenge facing Sheffield Hallam University MA Digital Media Management students, as they team up with St Luke’s Hospice and award winning Sheffield based creative marketing agency Objective.

Objective is the leading B2B creative marketing agency, chosen to lecture on the Sheffield Hallam University masters degree programme.

An integral part of the course is the opportunity for students to respond to real world marketing briefs.

Carl Richardson and Dan Broadbent of Objective - and The Moor shop

This semester, the challenge is to develop a strategy to help promote the recently-opened St Luke’s Hospice city centre store, situated on The Moor.

The one-of-a-kind St Luke's shop - part of the award-winning chain of 14 stores across the city - is an eco-conscious store specialising in pre-loved and unique fashion and accessories.

The Objective team and St Luke’s head of retail Marie Egerton have been working closely with students to develop their suggestions for marketing the store to new customers.

And the most effective marketing strategies could be used by the hospice in future.

“Our collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University provides a fantastic opportunity for students to work with one of the UK’s leading B2B marketing agencies.” said Objective managing director Dan Broadbent.

“We are particularly pleased that the current project will see students pitching their ideas to St Luke’s, which is a charity close to the hearts of so many people in Sheffield.

“It really is very encouraging for the students that they could see their concepts and proposals put to use in a high profile marketing campaign.”

Course leader John Hayes said: “The St Luke’s project is taking place within the Innovative Future Now initiative at Sheffield Hallam, connecting our talented students with external partners to make a positive difference to communities and society.

“Through our collaboration with Objective, the team brings a wealth of experience and has given students the professional skills and confidence to rise to the challenge to make a real impact for St Luke’s.”

Marie Egerton commented: “Our shop on The Moor is already proving hugely successful and is attracting a very different sort of charity shop customer.

“As such, it provides the perfect challenge to the students, as they explore unique ways to attract new customers.

“I very much look forward to seeing their proposals and implementing the very best ideas.”