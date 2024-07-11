Student satisfaction on the increase at Sheffield Hallam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent annual survey of students at Sheffield Hallam has shown a significant increase in overall student satisfaction, with a 4 percentage point jump in positivity compared to last year

Positive responses from students across survey questions for the 2024 National Student Survey (NSS) averaged 80% overall, increasing from 76% in 2023.

The NSS is an independent survey that gathers final year undergraduate students' opinions on the quality of their course. All universities across the UK take part, as well as many colleges.

The survey is administered by the Office for Students and covers a range of topics, including teaching quality, assessments, feedback, support services, and learning resource availability.

Sheffield Hallam University's Owen Building

Sheffield Hallam had particularly good feedback from students on teaching staff making the subject engaging (80%), receiving timely assessment feedback (87%), and library resources supporting learning (91%).

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re extremely pleased that direct student feedback shows a significant increase in satisfaction with the quality of our courses and wider offer at Sheffield Hallam.

“We pride ourselves on our exceptional teaching and providing the best possible student experience. These results are testament to the hard work of staff right across our university community.

The news is further evidence of the high-quality offer for students at the University. Last year, Sheffield Hallam was awarded ‘Gold’ in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) for its outstanding support for student success and progression.