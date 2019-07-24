Staff and students from Sheffield school conquer three peaks in memory of Shiregreen brothers

The team at the summit of Ben Nevis, in Scotland

The group of 15 pupils and six members of staff from Firth Park Academy, in Shiregreen, climbed over 10,000 feet to ascend Ben Nevis, in Scotland, Scafell Pike, in the Lake District, and Snowdon, in North Wales, as part of the school’s Remembrance Challenge.

The climb was in the memory of brothers Tristan Barass, 13, and Blake Barass, 14, who were found dead in a property in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on Friday, May 24.

The group from Firth Park Academy at the top of Scafell Pike, in the Lake District

The expedition placed blue and purple memorial flags at the summit of each mountain in memory of the pair.

So far, Firth Park Academy has raised £2,600 for some of the brothers’ favourite charities including Cancer Research and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Money raised will also buy permanent memorials for them within the school and awards will also be presented to future students in their names.

Vice Principal of Firth Park Academy, Nick Melson, said it had been a privilege to take on the challenge.

Firth Park Academy staff and pupils at the top of Mount Snowdon, in Wales

He added: “Our students were truly remarkable, as many had to overcome some real physical and mental barriers to get to the top of the three peaks - an environment alien to the majority of the students.

“Students from different friendship groups had to come together to support and help one another at different times over the four-day challenge, as it certainly took the whole team to ensure that the challenge was a success.”

Kieran Toyne, a Year 10 student at Firth Park Academy, said: “I really enjoyed the challenge, it’s a great cause which is very personal to me. I have never been up that high on proper mountains, so the challenge gave me the chance to do something new and I really liked coming down at speed afterwards. I really want to do more walking and climbing in future.”

Louise Higgins, also Year 10, said: “It was a totally new experience for me as I have never even camped before, but I found it really fun and a great chance to meet new people, in the name of a wonderful cause. Some of it was really tough, like coming down the scree slopes of Ben Nevis. But I think it has made me a better person as I feel more confident now and am not scared to try new things.”