Staff and students at Sheffield school to take on three peaks in memory of Shiregreen brothers

Floral tributes outside the house in Shiregreen where the Barass brothers died

The group of 15 students and 6 members of staff, from Firth Park Academy, in Shiregreen, will travel to and climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Snowdon in North Wales, as part of the FPA Remembrance Challenge.

The FPA Remembrance Challenge will run each year at Firth Park Academy to as an act of remembrance but to also raise money for charities and those in need within the school.

The team will climb over 10,052 feet to ascend the three mountains, over the weekend of July 5 to 7, walking a total of 23 miles, and will travel 462 miles by minibus to get to the three peaks.

This year’s event will mark a time of sadness for those within the school community, as they commemorate the lives of two of their students Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, who died on May 24.

The challenge will run in the memory of our Barrass brothers, raising money to buy permanent memorials for them within the school.

Awards will also be presented to future students in their names and the expedition will place blue and purple memorial flags on each of the mountains.

The team will be raising money for some of Tristan and Blake’s favourite charities, including Cancer Research and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Dean Jones, Principal of Firth Park Academy, said: “I am so proud of our students and staff for taking on this remarkable challenge in memory of their school friends.

“Climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales on consecutive days is a tremendous challenge that will mean students really have to push their limits physically and mentally further than they have done before.

“The students are hiking, camping and cooking their own meals which is a first-time experience for many, so they will really discover what is possible as a team.

“They will have to look after and support each other too, showing their big-hearted characters in pursuit of a remarkable achievement.”