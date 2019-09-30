Staff and pupils at Sheffield primary school celebrate 'good' Ofsted judgement

Pupils at Byron Wood Primary Academy celebrating the 'good' Ofsted judgement

Byron Wood Primary Academy was previously deemed to ‘require improvement’, with inspectors voicing their concerns over the quality of teaching at the school, before it converted to an academy in 2016.

Now, under the governance of the Astrea Academy Trust, the school in Burngreave has seen an improvement in its Ofsted rating, with inspectors noting that pupils make ‘strong progress’ and leave Byron Wood ‘well prepared’ for the next stage of their education.

In their report Inspectors said that pupils have ‘positive attitudes’ to learning and are ‘polite and respectful and want to do well at school’.

They praised leaders for adapting the curriculum to suit the ‘diverse needs of pupils and their families’, for example each year pupils learn about life in Sheffield, building their knowledge, and gain an understanding of the benefits and challenges of where they live.

Inspectors also said that ‘effective systems’ are in place to ensure that all members of staff understand their responsibility in keeping pupils safe, and are ‘vigilant’ in following up absences.

Pupils attendance is said to have improved and is now similar to the national average and leaders were said to have made an improvement in reading a priority especially as the proportion of pupils who speak English as an additional language is much higher than the national average.

The report also noted a ‘considered emphasis on developing pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural understanding’ which is helping prepare them for their lives ahead and highlights the breakfast club as being well attended, with a calm and positive atmosphere which has positively impacted attendance and punctuality.

Bee Wood, Principal of Byron Wood Primary Academy, said: “This ‘good’ judgement is a true testament to all the hard work and commitment of all our staff and pupils. It is wonderful that Ofsted has recognised our significant improvements. The whole school has come together, with the support of Astrea, to focus on every single one of our pupils and their specific needs. I am truly proud of everyone at Byron Wood who has made this a reality for our children.”

To further improve the school must now ensure that the provision and direction from teachers engages boys so they make strong progress in all areas in line with girls.