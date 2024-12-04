A year of “considerable turbulence” over staffing and leadership has landed a Sheffield primary school with an ‘inadequate’ rating from Ofsted.

The education watchdog’s latest report for St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, makes for gloomy reading.

Inspectors from Ofsted says a year of “considerable turbulence” over staff retention has led to St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy being rated Inadequate in several areas.

In the write-up published on November 22, inspectors pointed to prolonged struggles at the school, describing its governance as “fragile,” its education as “weak” and staff morale as “low.”

The report points to a difficult year for St Patrick’s, writing: “High staff turnover and turbulence in governance have had a significant impact on the leadership capacity of the school.

“There is fragility in relation to the governance of the school. The governing body has not acted swiftly enough to stabilise the school, strengthen leadership, build capacity and bring about improvement.... Staff morale is low.

“The school must act swiftly to strengthen leadership capacity at all levels.”

The academy has now been rated as ‘inadequate’ in multiple areas, placed in special measures, and will now lose is independent status as it will be required to join St Clare Catholic MAT.

To date, the school has been a standalone academy, meaning it is overseen by Sharon McKeown acting as both headteacher and CEO, with a board of trustees chaired by Gillian Brown.

The report was not without compliments. Inspectors noted that “many pupils enjoy school” and that reading was a clear priority.

There were many caveats, though. Some lessons were highlighted for supporting children, but overall the curriculum was called “weak” and failing to provide a high-quality education, particularly for SEND children, which was said to “not meet needs.”

The report reads: “Sometimes, the members of the pastoral team do not tell class teachers and parents if there has been a behaviour incident, nor do they record it. This has caused worry among parents.

“Many staff are not equipped to implement the new behaviour policy, and there is a distinct lack of clarity around the rewards and consequences that should be used.

“Some pupils have lost confidence in the school’s ability to solve incidents of bullying.”

The school previously maintained its ‘Good’ during its last short inspection in 2022.

In a letter home to parents, Chair Mrs Gillian Brown wrote: “Many of you will already know that the school has had a difficult time over the past year, particularly in the recruitment and retention of staff.

“We acknowledge that this is a very disappointing report.

“We know that parents and carers of St Patrick’s have traditionally been loyal and supportive of the school’s education and care of their children. We acknowledge that this has fallen to an unacceptable level, but we wish to assure you all that swift and decisive action is being taken, and rapid improvement will follow.”