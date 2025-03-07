St Leonard's Day Nursery: Sheffield nursery facing closure set for crunch meeting with church bosses

A nursery in Sheffield which is fighting to stay open faces a crunch meeting with church bosses.

St Leonard’s Day Nursery was due to close for good today, Friday, March 7, after being handed a month’s notice by St Leonard’s Church, Norwood, on Longley Crescent, where it has been running since 1995.

But it has earned a stay of execution ahead of a meeting with church leaders next Wednesday, March 12.

It will now stay open until at least Friday, March 14, but its long-term future remains up in the air pending the outcome of next week’s meeting.

The nursery, which has eight members of staff, and 43 children on its register, had written to parents last week informing them of the ‘heartbreaking’ news that today was due to be its last day after nearly 30 years.

Parents rallied to support the nursery, praising the team there and saying they would be lost should it shut as there was nowhere else in the area to send their children.

While the meeting next week is a step in the right direction, nothing is guaranteed regarding the nursery’s future.

Lynne Cottam, the nursery’s manager, told The Star today: “We remain open next week due to the meeting in place but our future continues to be undecided until then.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Sheffield said: “Senior leadership in the Diocese of Sheffield are trying to bring the parties together for a mediated conversation to see if a better understanding about the way forward can be reached.

“As such, it is not appropriate for us to make any public comments at present, as doing so could undermine this process and the possibility of reaching an agreement. The nursery will be running as normal this week and next, allowing time for this conversation to take place.”

The church had given the nursery notice to leave following a dispute which arose after the nursery was asked to vacate a small area of the church it had been using.

St Leonard’s Day Nursery was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted when it was last inspected in January this year.

Inspectors said that children there were ‘happy and settled’, and they praised the ‘caring and enthusiastic’ staff.

