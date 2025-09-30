Sporty Sheffield school in the running for prestigious country-wide award

Mylnhurst Preparatory School pupils jumping for joy in the sack race on their walled sports field at sports day last summer

A thriving Sheffield primary is the only school in South Yorkshire to be shortlisted for a prestigious national education award.

Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall is one of only two schools in the whole of Yorkshire – the other is in York – to reach the finals of the ISA Awards 2025.

Of 42 finalists across 15 categories, only six other schools are from the North of England.

Mylnhurst is in the running for the Outstanding Sport (Small School) prize, following a record-breaking year of sport.

Children keeping their in-house swim certificates afloat in Mylnhurst’s own 25m swimming pool

Its pupils are British champions in biathlon, one student was crowned the fastest schoolboy sprinter in the city, and its swimmers have competed on the national stage.

Headteacher Mike Hibbert said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the momentous news that we have been shortlisted as national finalists in the ISA Awards 2025.

“There really is no overstating just how significant this recognition is.

“For our small school this really is huge – and a terrific testament to the wonderful work of our three superb sports teachers, Mrs Buchanan, Mr Holmes and Mrs Newton and her swim team.”

Proud Mylnhurst headmaster Mike Hibbert

The shortlisting represents the first time Mylnhurst has reached the finals of the ISA awards, run by the biggest association of independent schools in England and regarded as the ‘gold standard’ in independent education.

Almost 800 schools from across the country are eligible to enter the awards.

The judges told Mylnhurst: “The awards are a celebration of innovation, achievement and positive impact in developing the change-makers of tomorrow.

“The quality of entries was very high, and the judges were particularly impressed by the work taking place in your school.”

Mylnhurst, a single-form-entry independent school on Button Hill in Ecclesall, for children aged from Nursery to 11, has just 177 pupils on roll.

Yet its U11 boys are reigning Midlands cross country champions, its swimmers secured two silver medals in national finals at the Olympic Park London Aquatics Centre last year, and its boys won team gold in the Great British Schools National Biathlon Championships, open to every school in the country.

Mr Hibbert said: “It’s not all about winning, of course. Taking part, trying your best, and having the resilience to smile and shake hands even when the results don’t go your way is at the heart of everything we teach, and what the ‘Mylnhurst spirit’ is all about.

“The credit belongs entirely to our inspirational staff and their commitment to providing opportunity, and guaranteeing inclusivity of participation, for all.

“Every child at Mylnhurst takes part in every sport, and every success – from a medal at national level to a first, nervous, swim of a width of our school pool without a woggle – is celebrated.”

Mylnhurst’s trio of sports teachers are all practising sportsmen and women outside school life.

Head of Boys’ Sport, Ryan Holmes, has just retired from captaining Sheffield’s foremost semi-professional rugby club Sheffield Tigers RUFC, running out 250 times for its first team – a tally topped in modern history by only two other players.

Head of Girls’ Sport, Crystal Buchanan, celebrates 10 years next year as the founder and captain of Sheffield’s leading junior netball club, Sheffield Tigers.

And Head of School Swimming, Fiona Newton, who runs the school’s thriving before-school swim squad, last year devised and launched Mylnhurst’s own inaugural in-house swimming programme, with benchmarks aligned to Swim England’s scheme.

The programme – which forgoes the need for swimming lessons outside of school – assesses not just progress but children’s understanding of swimming within science, body health, and the wider academic curriculum, with the provision of targeted goals, badges and certificates.

Mr Hibbert added: “We are fortunate, of course, to benefit from some incredible facilities.

“We are gratefully aware that very few other primary schools have their own 25m swimming pool, full-sized sports hall, dance studio, modern all-weather sports pitch and beautiful walled playing fields set within 140-year-old grounds.

“We cannot wait to attend the awards ceremony in November to celebrate with some extremely prestigious fellow schools.”