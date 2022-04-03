South Yorkshire schools' trust does it again and wins

The Trust - which currently has four Rotherham schools, five in Doncaster and two in Sheffield – was recognised for the work of its staff and pupils during the UK Parliament Week, with the launch of its Trust Parliament model enabling not just pupil voice but pupil agency across all of its schools.

The award was presented by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, who praised the Trust and its pupils for their hard work and dedication.

Nexus MAT Chief Executive Officer Warren Carratt said: “For the hard work of our schools and our pupils to be recognised like this is beyond amazing. Since we launched our Trust Parliament in November 2021 our children have really embraced our country’s model of democracy in their schools and our pupils are so enthusiastic about making changes to their school community.

At the presentation

“In 2020 we won the UK Parliament Award for an individual school, with Kelford School piloting what is now our Trust-wide model. Last year, the teacher who has led all of this work received a personal “highly commended” for her individual efforts to democratise our schools system, and because of her tireless work we can now return to South Yorkshire with this fantastic accolade.