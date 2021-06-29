South Yorkshire school returns with Rocket Car Race Day

Inspired by the Bloodhound Super Sonic Car, the Year Five pupils from Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School in Rotherham designed and constructed rocket cars and aimed to break the land speed record by travelling at 1000mph.

The children gathered at the school's ground on last Wednesday (June 23), socially distanced between bubbles, and cheered from the sidelines as the cars rocketed down the track.

Headteacher Judith Elstone said: "Our annual Rocket Car Race Day has become something that children, teachers and businesses in the locality look forward to and enjoy every year.

"It brings Maths, Science and Engineering to life in a way that’s exciting and meaningful – and we’re always on the lookout for any budding Bloodhound engineers!"

One of the pupils, Faris said: " It was thrilling to watch the cars we designed in action. It was great to gather as a school and cheer each other on."

The results of the race were very close with two teams tied for first place, Galaxy League and Batmobile with a speed of 48mph, followed by Rocket Crocs with a speed of 46mph and in joint Third Place were Holey Cheese, Alpha and Back to the future with a speed of 45mph.

The children have gained sponsorship for their cars from parents and local companies.

The money raised from the event will go back in to running the event next year.

