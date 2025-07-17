South Yorkshire primary schools celebrate their sporting talent

Pupils from 18 Astrea Academy Trust primary schools in Barnsley, Sheffield and Doncaster gather for the trust’s annual sports awards.

Astrea Academy Trust has been celebrating the sporting talent of its primary school pupils with three special awards evenings as term draws to a close.

Pupils from Astrea’s 18 primary academies in South Yorkshire came together in three groups - those in the Dearne area, those in Sheffield and those in Doncaster - to find out who had won awards for excelling in sports activities.

The trust gave out awards for:

The awards highlight the importance of physical activity in schools

Positive Mental Attitude Award

Most Improved Award

Leadership Award

Fair Play Award

Team of the Year

Boys Sports Performer of the Year

Girls Sports Performer of the Year

In the Dearne area schools - Castle, Denaby Main, Carrfield, Highgate, The Hill and Gooseacre - Coby McDonald from Highgate Academy and Holly Warren from Castle Academy won the Boys and Girls Sports Performer of the Year.

In the Astrea Sheffield primary academies - Lower Meadow, Astrea Academy Sheffield, Byron Wood, Hatfield, Hartley Brook and Greengate Lane - Jayden Green from Greengate Lane and Phoebe Egah from Hartley Brook took the Sports Performer of the Year award.

While in the Doncaster primaries - Waverley, Hexthorpe, Atlas, Kingfisher, Intake and Edenthorpe Hall - Octo Truffia from Atlas Academy and Michelle Adenubi from Intake Academy were crowned Boys and Girls Sports Performer of the Year.

The trust is celebrating the sporting spirit shown by pupils across Barnsley, Sheffield and Doncaster

Astrea's PE and School Sports Leader, Stephanie Crowe, said: "The Astrea Primary Sports Awards have been a fantastic celebration of dedication, teamwork, and the sporting spirit shown by pupils across Barnsley, Sheffield and Doncaster.

“Across three incredible evenings, we’ve seen young athletes shine - not just in their performance, but in their commitment, respect and sportsmanship.

“These events highlight the importance of physical activity in schools and the positive impact it has on confidence, resilience and community.

Astrea’s Regional Schools Director, Russell Gray, added: "The ceremonies were a great success and it was wonderful to see the children receive their sporting awards with such pride.

“At Astrea we are committed to celebrating pupils' talent and sporting prowess, as we strive to offer them a broad range of opportunities.”