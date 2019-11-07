South Yorkshire colleges forced to close early and cancel classes due to heavy rain

Flooding in Station Road, Mosborough

The Met Office has issued an amber ‘danger to life’ warning, with torrential rain causing flooding across much of the region.

Rising floodwater is making many roads impassable with roads closed and buses being forced to divert.

Colleges have been forced to close across South Yorkshire as a result of the inclement weather.

In a statement Dearne Valley College said it was closed for the rest of today for safety reasons as a result of ‘persistent adverse weather conditions causing disruption in the local area’.

“The decision to close comes due to the severe flood warnings in the surrounding areas,” the statement added.

“Arrangements have been made that ensure any learners with support needs to can exit the College and travel home safely.”

You can contact the college via learn@dearne-coll.ac.uk or 01709 513355 for up to date advice.

The Dinnington Campus of Rotherham College has also been forced to close for the rest of the day.

In a statement, Rotherham College said it was sorry for any inconvenience caused.

For more information contacted the college via 01709 362111 or info@rotherham.ac.uk