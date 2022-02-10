South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards: how to enter for this year’s Sheffield event

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone apprenticeship schemes have rapidly become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers. These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices, their employers, mentors and training providers excelling across the entire of South Yorkshire.

The awards provide the opportunity to recognise apprentices and are inviting entries from businesses, apprentices and training providers across South Yorkshire.

Last September employers and businesses from across South Yorkshire attended the 2021 awards to celebrate those involved in apprenticeships right across the region when presenter Jordan Williams took to the stage and revealed the winners.

Apprentice Awards 2022 for the region of South Yorkshire.

The 13 award categories for 2022 are: SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Doncaster College; Large Employer of the Year (250+) sponsored by Barnsley College;Diversity and Inclusion Programme sponsored by Openreach; Mentor of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Gradconsult; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Education & Skills Consultancy Ltd; Rising Star sponsored by Amazon; Business & Law Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Henry Boot PLC; Hospitality and Visitor Economy Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Source Academy; IT & Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year; and Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by NOCN Group.

If you need any advice or tips on completing your entry there is help available. Register to join our free Awards Writing workshop taking place on Wednesday March 23 at 10am. It will be virtual and lasts only 40 minutes, which will help guide you through the process. See the event website for more information.

Winners will be announced at the live event held in Sheffield on Thursday June 23, where guests will be invited to join for a welcome drink along with canapes and the opportunity to network with other attendees.

The closing date to submit your entries is 8pm on April 28, 2022

To enter the awards or find out more, go to www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.