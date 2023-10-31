Something needs to be done’ about expensive term time holidays says councillor

A councillor has said that ‘something needs to be done’ about expensive term time holidays while discussing a rise in home schooling in Rotherham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) report last week found that there has been a ‘steady rise’ in the number of children being educated at home since the pandemic.

As of August 31, there were 397 pupils in home education, compared to 200 in the year ending in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tracey Wilson told a meeting of the council’s improving lives select commission today (October 31): “There seems to be a big mismatch between the enforcement of keeping people in school, and not letting [parents] take them out for holidays, and then we have this get out clause where parents can just take their children out of school.

A councillor has said that ‘something needs to be done’ about expensive term time holidays while discussing a rise in home schooling in Rotherham.

“I’ve even had somebody say to me because they haven’t been able to take their children out of school for holidays, that they’re thinking of taking their children out of school now.”

Sarah Whitby, director of access to education said: “We are working hard to be able to capture richer data from parents and carers, and make sure we’ve got as much information as we can.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth added: “It is really important that children are in school in term time, but then something needs to be done about the cost of holidays in school holidays.