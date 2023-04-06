Six times Sheffield pupils were sent home or punished for breaking the rules - even for having the wrong socks

News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
14 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
In 2021, a furious Sheffield mum shared how her 12-year-old daughter was sent home from Outwood Academy City for a one-day exclusion for wearing a necklace on one of her visits back to school following the second Covid-19 lockdown. In a statement, the school said it "ultimately" had a uniform and behaviour policy in place to all students, but mum Helen Aspinall argued they had not been given guidance in the transition from Y6 to Y7 during the pandemic. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/furious-mum-slams-sheffield-school-after-daughter-12-was-excluded-for-wearing-necklace-3176536In 2021, a furious Sheffield mum shared how her 12-year-old daughter was sent home from Outwood Academy City for a one-day exclusion for wearing a necklace on one of her visits back to school following the second Covid-19 lockdown. In a statement, the school said it "ultimately" had a uniform and behaviour policy in place to all students, but mum Helen Aspinall argued they had not been given guidance in the transition from Y6 to Y7 during the pandemic. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/furious-mum-slams-sheffield-school-after-daughter-12-was-excluded-for-wearing-necklace-3176536
In 2021, a furious Sheffield mum shared how her 12-year-old daughter was sent home from Outwood Academy City for a one-day exclusion for wearing a necklace on one of her visits back to school following the second Covid-19 lockdown. In a statement, the school said it "ultimately" had a uniform and behaviour policy in place to all students, but mum Helen Aspinall argued they had not been given guidance in the transition from Y6 to Y7 during the pandemic. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/furious-mum-slams-sheffield-school-after-daughter-12-was-excluded-for-wearing-necklace-3176536

Six times Sheffield pupils were sent home or punished for breaking the rules - even for having the wrong socks

There have been plenty of times when Sheffield parents have reached out to The Star about their children being punished for clashing with school rules.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:10 BST

Here six of the more eyebrow raising occasions – from a child punished for spotty socks to wearing shorts in a heatwave.

In 2018, a 13-year-old boy was expelled from Fir Vale School for being caught with cannabis on school grounds. The mum of the boy - who asked not to be named at the time - contacted The Star to say she felt "let down" by the school for what she called a "lack of support" while he awaited his fate. After being immediately suspended, he was not permanently excluded until nine weeks later in May. The mum said they were not supported but the school disagreed in a statement. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mums-anger-over-sons-expulsion-after-being-caught-cannabis-sheffield-school-435339

1. Cannabis in school

In 2018, a 13-year-old boy was expelled from Fir Vale School for being caught with cannabis on school grounds. The mum of the boy - who asked not to be named at the time - contacted The Star to say she felt "let down" by the school for what she called a "lack of support" while he awaited his fate. After being immediately suspended, he was not permanently excluded until nine weeks later in May. The mum said they were not supported but the school disagreed in a statement. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mums-anger-over-sons-expulsion-after-being-caught-cannabis-sheffield-school-435339 Photo: Matthew Fearn

Photo Sales
In 2020, a Sheffield school caused controversy after it reintroduced its uniform policy five weeks into a new term, leading to children reportedly being turned away at the school gates for wearing the wrong trousers and clothing items. The school said there was no change in policy, only that it was being enforced again - but frustrated parents still contacted The Star about the debacle. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/girl-excluded-after-sheffield-school-reintroduces-uniform-policy-five-weeks-into-new-term-2997812

2. 'Sudden school uniform change' five weeks into term

In 2020, a Sheffield school caused controversy after it reintroduced its uniform policy five weeks into a new term, leading to children reportedly being turned away at the school gates for wearing the wrong trousers and clothing items. The school said there was no change in policy, only that it was being enforced again - but frustrated parents still contacted The Star about the debacle. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/girl-excluded-after-sheffield-school-reintroduces-uniform-policy-five-weeks-into-new-term-2997812 Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
In 2019, a furious grandmother contacted The Star after two girls were put in isolation at Birley Academy for dyeing their hair. Katie, 13, turned up to school with short purple hair while Renae, 12, arrived with long hair dyed burgundy, leading to them both being sent into isolation. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/grandmother-left-furious-after-sheffield-school-puts-girls-isolation-dyeing-their-hair-537904

3. Sent home for dyeing their hair

In 2019, a furious grandmother contacted The Star after two girls were put in isolation at Birley Academy for dyeing their hair. Katie, 13, turned up to school with short purple hair while Renae, 12, arrived with long hair dyed burgundy, leading to them both being sent into isolation. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/grandmother-left-furious-after-sheffield-school-puts-girls-isolation-dyeing-their-hair-537904 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Mum Lorna Fearn couldn't believe it when son Sacha, 11, was punished in 2022 for wearing socks with spots on them at Astrea Academy Sheffield after teachers held a 'sock examination'. He was given "minus points" for the infraction, then against the next two days as spotty socks were all he had. Lorna approached The Star to vent her frustration at the rule. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/anger-as-boy-11-punished-for-wearing-socks-with-spots-at-astrea-academy-sheffield-3667309

4. Penalty for spotty socks

Mum Lorna Fearn couldn't believe it when son Sacha, 11, was punished in 2022 for wearing socks with spots on them at Astrea Academy Sheffield after teachers held a 'sock examination'. He was given "minus points" for the infraction, then against the next two days as spotty socks were all he had. Lorna approached The Star to vent her frustration at the rule. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/anger-as-boy-11-punished-for-wearing-socks-with-spots-at-astrea-academy-sheffield-3667309 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Sheffield