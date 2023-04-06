Six times Sheffield pupils were sent home or punished for breaking the rules - even for having the wrong socks

1 . Cannabis in school

In 2018, a 13-year-old boy was expelled from Fir Vale School for being caught with cannabis on school grounds. The mum of the boy - who asked not to be named at the time - contacted The Star to say she felt "let down" by the school for what she called a "lack of support" while he awaited his fate. After being immediately suspended, he was not permanently excluded until nine weeks later in May. The mum said they were not supported but the school disagreed in a statement. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mums-anger-over-sons-expulsion-after-being-caught-cannabis-sheffield-school-435339 Photo: Matthew Fearn