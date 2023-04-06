Six times Sheffield pupils were sent home or punished for breaking the rules - even for having the wrong socks

There have been plenty of times when Sheffield parents have reached out to The Star about their children being punished for clashing with school rules.
Here six of the more eyebrow raising occasions – from a child punished for spotty socks to wearing shorts in a heatwave.
1. Cannabis in school
In 2018, a 13-year-old boy was expelled from Fir Vale School for being caught with cannabis on school grounds. The mum of the boy - who asked not to be named at the time - contacted The Star to say she felt "let down" by the school for what she called a "lack of support" while he awaited his fate. After being immediately suspended, he was not permanently excluded until nine weeks later in May. The mum said they were not supported but the school disagreed in a statement.
- https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mums-anger-over-sons-expulsion-after-being-caught-cannabis-sheffield-school-435339 Photo: Matthew Fearn
2. 'Sudden school uniform change' five weeks into term
In 2020, a Sheffield school caused controversy after it reintroduced its uniform policy five weeks into a new term, leading to children reportedly being turned away at the school gates for wearing the wrong trousers and clothing items. The school said there was no change in policy, only that it was being enforced again - but frustrated parents still contacted The Star about the debacle. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/girl-excluded-after-sheffield-school-reintroduces-uniform-policy-five-weeks-into-new-term-2997812 Photo: JPI
3. Sent home for dyeing their hair
In 2019, a furious grandmother contacted The Star after two girls were put in isolation at Birley Academy for dyeing their hair. Katie, 13, turned up to school with short purple hair while Renae, 12, arrived with long hair dyed burgundy, leading to them both being sent into isolation. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/grandmother-left-furious-after-sheffield-school-puts-girls-isolation-dyeing-their-hair-537904 Photo: UGC
4. Penalty for spotty socks
Mum Lorna Fearn couldn't believe it when son Sacha, 11, was punished in 2022 for wearing socks with spots on them at Astrea Academy Sheffield after teachers held a 'sock examination'. He was given "minus points" for the infraction, then against the next two days as spotty socks were all he had. Lorna approached The Star to vent her frustration at the rule. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/anger-as-boy-11-punished-for-wearing-socks-with-spots-at-astrea-academy-sheffield-3667309 Photo: Dean Atkins