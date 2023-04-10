News you can trust since 1887
Shock new figures show only a quarter of Sheffield children in need are meeting required educational standards

Just a quarter of children in need in Sheffield met the required standard across reading, writing and maths last year, new figures show.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

The latest Department for Education figures show 47 of 188 (25 per cent) children in need in key stage two in Sheffield met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22. This is compared to 55 per cent for all pupils, outlining the gulf between more vulnerable pupils and their peers.

The figures show looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection plan lag behind their key stage two classmates.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the most vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected by the disruption of the pandemic" and called for greater financial and social support.

The latest Department for Education figures show 47 of 188 (25 per cent) children in need in key stage two in Sheffield met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22. Picture: PAThe latest Department for Education figures show 47 of 188 (25 per cent) children in need in key stage two in Sheffield met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22. Picture: PA
Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist, said: "As we return to more settled conditions, there must be focused on support for disadvantaged children from early years right through to post-16 education.

"We echo calls for the pupil premium to be weighted more heavily in favour of persistently disadvantaged pupils, and for more research to be done on the drivers of poor outcomes for vulnerable children.

"Greater financial and social support is needed to reduce the effects of deprivation that are having a direct impact on their learning."

Meanwhile, further DfE figures show the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged children in key stage one grew during the coronavirus pandemic, and has also grown between children in need and all pupils in key stage one.

The proportion of children in need across England reaching the expected standard for reading and writing fell by 21 per cent and 28 per cent respectively from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Attainment for all pupils in the same subjects across the same time period fell by 11 per cent and 17 per cent.

It was a similar story for maths and science, with the percentage of vulnerable pupils meeting the expected grade falling by 20 per cent and 13 per cent respectively – compared to 11 per cent and 6 per cent for all pupils.

The DfE figures show 47 per cent of key stage two children in need in Sheffield reached the expected standard for reading, 39 per cent for writing and 38 per cent for maths.

For all pupils, 72 per cent met the expected reading standard, 65 per cent in writing and 68 per cent in maths.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "At the heart of the Government’s agenda is an ambition to drive up standards, quality, and outcomes for all pupils. Our record speaks for itself with 88 per cent of schools now Ofsted rated good or outstanding, compared to 68 per cent in 2010."We know that the pandemic had an impact on pupils learning, which is why we’ve made available almost £5 billion in education recovery initiatives, through which nearly three million tutoring courses have started."We are also supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils through pupil premium funding, which will increase to £2.9 billion in 2023-24 – the highest cash terms rate since this funding began."

