Sheffield's Mylnhurst School cross country runners crowned among country's best

A small Sheffield school is celebrating a big national win – after its cross country runners were crowned among the best in England.

The Under 11s boys from Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall are officially reigning Midlands champions – a title they have retained for the second year in a row.

Their fastest runner meanwhile, William Grundy, aged 10, streaked home to take gold, meaning he qualifies as a team runner for the National Championship Finals in Leicestershire in March.

Mylnhurst games teacher Crystal Buchanan, who leads the children for cross country, said: “This is a massive achievement. For such a small school as ours, it is huge for our team to come first two years running.

The remaining members of Mylnhurst U11s boys’ team, who retained their title as Midlands Regional Champions

“William has always been a star on the cross country field.

“He is currently third in the Sheffield Federation for School Sports cross country league, he was U9s Sheffield champion last year, and he came second in the ISA National Cross Country Finals as an under-nine last year.

“The best thing about him is he always does it with a smile.”

Mylnhurst, a small but thriving Catholic prep school for children of all faiths and none, mustered two boys’ and two girls’ teams totalling 20 runners to take to the regional event.

William Grundy, aged 10, won gold in the U11 boys’ race

Once there, the Mylnhurst team found themselves competing against 160 children, some of them a whole year older, from 22 schools.

Travelling to the event – a 265-mile round-trip from Button Hill off Millhouses Lane to Bedstone College in Shropshire – was an expedition in itself.

“Unfortunately we were late due to bad traffic, so William couldn’t walk the course beforehand and had to study the map instead,” said Mrs Buchanan.

“We were really worried it may impact his race, but he is so focused he didn’t let it bother him and stayed positive and concentrated on his warm-up.

“It was such a strong field of mostly Y6 runners, so to take the gold when he is in Y5 is such a fantastic achievement – a brilliant result for William and for our school.

“The top 10 finishers qualify for the Nationals, and we knew he would definitely be in the top 10, but we couldn’t believe it when we saw him still sprinting in the last 500m as the clear leader.

“He is a committed athlete, so modest and encouraging to others, and a role model who proves hard work and dedication creates success.

“We are so lucky to have him here at Mylnhurst and can’t wait to watch him at the Nationals.”