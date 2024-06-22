And we have been out to find out who those were at schools across Sheffield.

We asked people in Sheffield city centre who attended school here who they remembered as the funniest teachers at their schools growing up.

And we have combined their memories in the gallery below with nostalgic pictures of the schools that those teachers worked.

Some of the schools where those hilarious teachers worked are now long gone, but others are still educating pupils across the city.

Take a look and see how many of the teachers who made the list you remember from your own school days in Sheffield.

Norfolk Comprehensive William Camier, from Manor Top, remembered his time as a pupil at Norfolk Comprehensive, in the city. He thought the funniest teacher there was Miss Bagnall. He said: "She was the cookery teacher. You could have banter with her. She wasn't a strict disciplinarian like some of the others." Photo shows mounted police visit Norfolk Comprehensive School in February 1989

Nether Green Juniors Jessica Turner, of Woodhouse, said: "I went to Nether Green Juniors. I think the funniest teacher was probably Mr Thornton. I remember him really well. He used to give everyone really funny nicknames. He used to call me Jessica Rabbit, because my name was Jessica." Photo shows pupils at art Exibition at Nether Green Junior School, 28 January 2010

Wisewood Mick Jenkinson, of Middlewood, went to Wisewood Primary and then Wisewood senior and Myers Grove. He said the funniest teacher he had was probably Mrs Wade, at Wisewood seniors. He said: "She tried to teach us French, which wasn't exactly successful, but she tried!" Photo: Wisewood Primary, courtesy of Picture Sheffield