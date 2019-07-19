Sheffield’s Firth Park Academy is featured in national teaching campaign

Charmaine Barrett, an English teacher at Firth Park Academy who featured in the film was recorded as saying: “As a teacher, you have the unique opportunity to help your pupils fulfil their potential and the end of the academic year is a great time to reflect on all the moments, however small or large, that make teaching such a rewarding career. “There have been so many memorable moments during my seven years as a teacher. Seeing their progress makes me proud - I don't just see myself as an English teacher, I'm here to change lives.” Students spend more time at school with their friends and teachers, than they do with their parents and families at home as the average school day for a young Brits are seven hours a day, 5 days a week, 39 weeks an academic year. In total, pupils spend 1,365 hours at school each year.In a survey conducted by the campaign, 64 per cent of said they were grateful to a teacher or teachers for the influence they had in shaping them to become the person they are today.