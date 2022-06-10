Sheffield’s Endcliffe Hall Cadets reach new heights for fundraising jump with Army Parachute Association

Sheffield’s Endcliffe Hall Cadets visited Netheravon, home of the Army Parachute Association, for the challenge which was part of a fundraising appeal.

Captain Neil Bizzell said: “Before being allowed anywhere near an aircraft there was a day of ground training. Learning all of the drills to exit the plane and safely fly the parachute back down to the ground.

“Training was delivered by veteran jumpers Russ Mellish and John Bagwall to two groups of cadets and adults.”

Jumpers in the holding area. L-R J Boden,M Douad,B Gregory,N Bizzell, D Adcock AFidemnt,R Montgomery

The event was organised by Sergeant Instructor Gemma Randle who Captain Bizzell praised for providing “an amazing experience for everyone involved”.

It was part of a fundraising appeal to raise money for the cadets to visit various relevant places in the UK and abroad such as the National Arboretum and The War Rooms in London.

Staff Sergeant Rebecca Montgomery, Detachment Commander at Endcliffe Hall, said: “When I signed up for the parachute jump last year, it was a case of ‘sure, I can do that’.

"We had the brief and I felt confident, I knew what I had signed up for and that Netheravon has an incredible safety record.

Plane exit

"On the day of the jump, I experienced the whole range of emotions from frustration, excitement, anticipation, nerves, frazzled brain from the training and thinking What am I doing?!

"You leave the plane with an initial ‘Argh!’ but then your training kicks in. Once your breathing returns to normal, the air is calm, you get to see fabulous 360 degree views and you feel like you are flying.

"This was a big enough thing for me to do as a middle-aged adult, it is massive for the cadets and they have done themselves proud by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, and everyone has led by example.”

Cadet Robert King said: “It is by far the best experience I have had in my entire life. The adrenaline was an amazing feeling especially with the team around me. Making new friends is always the best too."

POst Jump

At the end of the weekend six cadets who had completed the training and a solo static line jump were presented with the cadet parachutist badge by chief instructor Stacey Canning.

For more details about the cadets visit www.armycadets.com.

Sergeant Montgomery