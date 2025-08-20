In some areas of Sheffield, nearly two thirds of adults have level 4/5 (degree or higher qualifications), based on responses to the 2021 Census.

Yet in other parts of Sheffield, fewer than one in six people have achieved such qualifications.

Of course, it’s not entirely accurate to say that the higher the qualifications the brainier the person, as there are many factors to consider.

For example, people in certain areas may have had fewer opportunities, they may have been put off higher education by the fees or they may not have considered it as an option because neither their parents nor peers had done so.

The average age in different neighbourhoods could also have a bearing, as the proportion of people going to university has risen significantly in recent decades.

Below are the neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest percentage of adults, aged 16-plus, who have achieved level 4/5 (degree or higher) qualifications.

Those qualifications include not just degrees but NVQ levels 4 and 5, HNC, HND, Qualified Teacher status, Qualified Medical Doctor, Qualified Dentist, Qualified Nurse, Midwife, Health Visitor, among others.

The figures are taken from the Sheffield Local Insight website.

1 . Sheffield's 14 brainiest neighbourhoods

2 . Totley & Bradway In Totley & Bradway, 47.25 per cent of adults have a degree or other higher qualification, according to the 2021 Census. That's the 14th highest percentage in Sheffield.

3 . Springvale & Steel Bank In Springvale & Steel Bank, 47.32 per cent of adults have a degree or other higher qualification, according to the 2021 Census. That's the 13th highest percentage in Sheffield.

4 . Beauchief In Beauchief, 47.58 per cent of adults have a degree or other higher qualification, according to the 2021 Census. That's the 12th highest percentage in Sheffield.