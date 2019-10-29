Sheffielders to join Twinkl to stage world record attempt in aid of BBC Children in Need

The Twinkl team will be joined by hundreds of people from across Sheffield for the Guinness World Record attempt to raise money for BBC Children in Need

Schools, choirs, businesses and community groups from across the city will join Twinkl Educational Publishing to stage the charity world record attempt for the ‘most people in a multiple song singing relay’ on Thursday, November 7.

Each song must be performed at the same tempo as the original music and every word must be sung by a different person – with the first person singing the first word, the person next to them singing the second and so on until everyone the song finishes.

Sheffield's Crucible Theatre where the World Record attempt will be held

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple well-known Disney hits have been chosen for the attempt including ‘Beauty and the Beast’, originally performed by Dame Angela Lansbury for the 1991 film of the same name, ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ composed by Elton John for the 1994 animated film The Lion King, ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music and ‘Hushabye Mountain’ from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Jonathan Seaton, co-founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “We are delighted to be bringing together the wonderful community we have here in Sheffield for what will be an exciting and unique event, in aid of a truly worthwhile cause.”

Twinkl had originally hoped to attempt to break the record for the ‘most people in a nursery rhyme singing relay’.

But, as the record had been recently broken by a school in Buckinghamshire, the company chose another record in order to not overshadow their achievement.

The record for the ‘most people in a multiple song singing relay’ is a world-first and has never been attempted before. As such, Guinness World Record has said that, based on similar record attempts, at least 296 participants need to take part.

An official adjudicator, as well as the Guinness World record's star-shaped mascot, Ally Zing, and Pudsey Bear will attend the event at the Crucible Theatre, which is taking place from 9:30am until 11:30am.

As the Official Education Partner of BBC Children in Need, Twinkl is organising the attempt to raise money and awareness for the charity and the projects it supports to help children and young people across the UK.