Sheffield youth group in Burngreave are taking back their streets
What better way to have a fundraising event in the summer than a community BBQ.
Burngreave youth group Big Brother is holding up a barbecue fundraiser to continue work for young people in the community and encourage them away from crime.
The event is set to go ahead on July 20, 12pm to 6pm at the Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane.
The community in Burngreave is one of the most diverse and multicultural in Sheffield. It has many Somali, Caribbean, Kurdish, Israeli and Albanian shops and restaurants but also struggles with a poor reputation and crime problems.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Big Brother says it needs more funding to continue the work it does to keep young people out of trouble and away from crime. They hope the event will not only attract much-needed funds but also friendly neighbours. There will be music and entertainment as well as sport challenges and food.
To get involved or make a donation contact Safiya Saeed on Twitter: @SafiyaSaeed2.