Sheffield youngsters show good business sense with Christmas craft sales at market
Sheffield school children showed they have good business sense by selling handmade goods to Christmas shoppers at Moor Market.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:06 pm
Youngsters from Seven Hills School made arty festive gifts to sell as part of an enterprise project and raised more than £60 for school funds.
Teacher Tom Daniels said generous stall holders also paid for the students’ stalls for two days, which “allowed our students to have a wonderful experience."