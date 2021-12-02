The Hotshots Schools Competitive Programme returned to Sheffield schools for the first time in almost two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first tournament back was hosted by the Forge School Sports Partnership at All-Saints as 10 teams battled it out for the Forge Y4 Hotshots title. The competing teams were Hallam, Lowedges, Ballifield (2), Stradbroke, Dore, Bradway, Woodseats, Athelstan, and Woodthorpe.

Dore Primary School came out on top in the return of Hotshots Schools Competitive Programme

Teams that fielded eight players were split into two pools of four. The first pool of four boys played four minutes, and then a second pool of four girls would take over for the second half, also playing four minutes.

In fast and furious games, Dore topped group A without losing a single game, and group B was decided by a ‘golden basket’ in which Athelstan edged Hallam to victory.

In the final, Dore proved convincing winners with a victory of 12-2, but both teams progressed to the City Championship Final to be held in the Spring term.

A spokesman for the event said: “It was great to see almost 100 children enjoying mini basketball once again, some familiar teachers back on the sidelines and Forge staff supporting the event. Thanks also to the Hatters players for refereeing and All Saints Sports Leaders for helping with the scoring.

