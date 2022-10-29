Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten was branded ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog in March this year after inspectors found the pre-school's ability to teach and develop children's skills was lacking. Things had also not improved in a follow up visit in June, and the nursery – located behind the Frances Newton pub on Clarkehouse Road in Broomhill - was dropped into special measures.

Now, a new Ofsted report claims the pre-school is taking steps to get back on track following a new management team stepping in, and has re-rated it as ‘requires improvement’ in all areas.

The report reads: “The recently appointed management team are starting to have a positive impact on children’s care, learning and development. However some inconsistencies in staff knowledge and practice still remain.

Stock image by Edmond Terakopian/PA. Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten, in Clarkehouse Road, was inspected on May 19 where it was rated Inadequate in all areas and placed in special measures.

“Children are happy and safe…older children are encouraged to think and express their own thoughts.”

It’s a far cry from the two scathing reports earlier this year, which noted that while children seemed happy, inspectors said the provider had a “poor capacity” to meet all the legal requirements of a nursery. It also found children’s learning and development was poor and noted children “spend long periods of time without being spoken to” and “make no attempt to play”.

The newest report is more complimentary. Inspectors wrote: “The recently appointed management team are suitably qualified and experienced.

“The management team have some awareness of the skills and knowledge they would like children to develop. However, the curriculum is not ambitious enough. Staff working with the younger children plan activities based on their interests. However, they do not focus enough on what skills and knowledge they would like to learn.

“Children are settled and relate well to the staff who care for them.”

As a result, the school’s rating has been re-rated from ‘inadequate’ in all areas up to ‘requires improvement’. The report does not mention if the nursery remains in special measures, but it will likely be reinspected within the next six months.