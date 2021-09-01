Sheffield weather: Chance of rain during on school runs on first day back
The first day of September will be welcomed in today by a grey and overcast day with a small chance of rain.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 8:17 am
Many children and young people moody about heading back to school today will find the weather is feeling no better about it.
The Met Office is predicting it will be a largely overcast day in Sheffield reaching highs of 17C in the afternoon and a small chance of light showers all day long.
However, earlier forecasts of rain this Sunday have been put back to Monday.