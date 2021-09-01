Sheffield weather: Chance of rain during on school runs on first day back

The first day of September will be welcomed in today by a grey and overcast day with a small chance of rain.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 8:17 am
Parents may get caught in shows on the school run today

Many children and young people moody about heading back to school today will find the weather is feeling no better about it.

The Met Office is predicting it will be a largely overcast day in Sheffield reaching highs of 17C in the afternoon and a small chance of light showers all day long.

However, earlier forecasts of rain this Sunday have been put back to Monday.

