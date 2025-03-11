Sheffield University has issued a statement after scaffolding was erected over one of its largest buildings for up to a year.

The seven-storey Alfred Denny building on Western Bank has completely disappeared behind blue netting over a massive lattice of scaffolding poles.

The red brick building is used by hundreds of students and staff and houses the departments of biomedical science and animal and plant science, laboratories, a computer centre, several lecture theatres and the Hillsborough Centre, for disabled and dyslexic students.

The seven-storey Alfred Denny building has disappeared behind scaffolding. | nw

It is named after the first professor of zoology.

A university spokesperson said the scaffolding was to allow repairs to the bricks which they hoped would be complete by April next year.

They added: “Investigations are being undertaken to all elevations of the building to identify the works required.”

The building is fully operational, they added.