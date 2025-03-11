Sheffield University issues statement after huge building covered in scaffolding ‘for repairs’
The seven-storey Alfred Denny building on Western Bank has completely disappeared behind blue netting over a massive lattice of scaffolding poles.
The red brick building is used by hundreds of students and staff and houses the departments of biomedical science and animal and plant science, laboratories, a computer centre, several lecture theatres and the Hillsborough Centre, for disabled and dyslexic students.
It is named after the first professor of zoology.
A university spokesperson said the scaffolding was to allow repairs to the bricks which they hoped would be complete by April next year.
They added: “Investigations are being undertaken to all elevations of the building to identify the works required.”
The building is fully operational, they added.