Astronomers at the University of Sheffield have made a theory-challenging discovery, after finding a new set of rings around a dwarf planet in our Solar System.

The rings are located around the dwarf plant Quaoar, which is about half the size of Pluto and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune. The rings around Quaoar are found much further out than other rung systems, like that of Saturn, which is calling current theories on how ring systems are formed into question.

Professor Vik Dhillon, from the University of Sheffield’s Physics and Astronomy department, said: “It was unexpected to discover this new ring system in our Solar System, and it was doubly unexpected to find the rings so far out from Quaoar, challenging our previous notions of how such rings form. The use of our high-speed camera - HiPERCAM - was key to this discovery as the event lasted less than one minute and the rings are too small and faint to see in a direct image.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the previously discovered ring systems in the Solar System are able to survive because they orbit close to the parent body, like Saturn, Uranus or Jupiter. However, Quaoar’s ring system sits at twice the distance as previously thought to be the maximum for them to survive and has forced a rethink on theories of ring formation.

Astronomers from Sheffield University have discovered a new ring system, which is calling current theories on ring formation into question.