The University of Sheffield has shared three “top tips” with The Star for students entering clearing on A-Level Results Day.

Dan Barcroft, director of admissions at the University of Sheffield, said: “A level results day is an exciting milestone but it can be a nerve wracking one too. It’s important to remember that there are plenty of opportunities out there and sometimes your plan B might be better than your plan A.

“Clearing isn’t just an option for those who didn’t get the results they were hoping for - it’s a valuable opportunity for students to consider an alternative course or even trade-up to another university that may previously have felt out of reach.

“It's crucial that you plan in advance of A level results day to ensure you are as prepared as can be. You should think about the institutions you would like to contact and the questions you’d like answered, so when it comes to Thursday morning you are ready to have those important conversations and make an informed decision that is right for you."

Ahead of A-Level Results Day on August 15, 2024, the admissions team at the University of Sheffield has issued three “top tips” for students applying to any UK university this summer.

Be prepared: Students need to think about their options ahead of results day, research available courses and consider factors such as course content, facilities on campus, location and accommodation provision. Some universities like Sheffield, offer guaranteed accommodation for clearing students but that might not always be the case, so find out everything you need in order to make informed choices. Take your time: It’s really important that students make educated choices about their future and don’t feel rushed or pressured. They should take advantage of clearing open days, like the ones we offer at Sheffield, campus tours, online taster sessions and take the chance to speak to current students, to make sure they’re comfortable with the decision they’re making. Don’t do it all alone: Support from parents, families and teachers can really help. Just being on hand to be a sounding board if students are unsure about their options is invaluable and families can provide important insights to help keep their child calm and help them weigh up their choices.

Alongside the “top tips”, the university also offers The Star answers to the three most common clearing questions they receive.

Who is eligible for university clearing?

Sheffield University explained: “Essentially, anyone who doesn't have a confirmed university place on results day can use clearing and it offers plenty of opportunities for students who may have changed their mind about what course or where they want to study or who may have done better than expected and are looking to study at a University they previously thought would be out of reach.

“At Sheffield, we have some spaces for high achieving UK and international students this year across a range of courses.”

Will I get University accomodation if I go through clearing?

“We offer guaranteed accommodation for anyone coming through clearing, which is affordable and located in leafy areas within walking distance of campus, which means one less thing for students to worry about. This might not be the case at other universities so you might need to be prepared to compromise.

“If the university you want to go to doesn’t have any space in the accommodation you’d like, then you'll have to think about what's more important to you: your university or where you live. You can be proactive and ring accommodation providers and estate agents and join groups on social media to find potential housemates. Where you live can have a big impact on your student experience so it's worth taking the time to find somewhere right for you.”

Why should I choose to study in Sheffield?

“There are lots of reasons to study in Sheffield! As well as being an affordable, leafy city, known for its friendliness, the University of Sheffield was voted University of the Year by students (Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2024) so students can be sure of an excellent student experience, as well as outstanding teaching.”

“Our advance registration facility is open for sign-ups”

Mr Barcroft added: “Some universities even offer a pre-registration service for clearing, allowing students to express their interest in a course without the stress of queuing on results day.

“At Sheffield for example, our advance registration facility is open for sign ups, helping students get their name down ahead of the results day rush. This means all you need to do on the day is confirm your results. We’ll then fast-track your application, and if you want to talk to us on the phone we’ll prioritise your call.

“The best support you can offer your child is to listen, encourage, and believe in them. Help them explore all their options, including clearing, in a calm and supportive environment and reassure them that there are many paths to success. The unexpected route can sometimes lead to the most rewarding outcome.”