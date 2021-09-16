Sheffield University awarded funding to lead open research drive

The University, alongside 17 others, which make up the UK Reproducibility Network, has been provided funding by the Research England Development Fund to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of the open research agenda and continues to generate research of the highest quality.

The project is worth £8.5 million over five years, with £4.5 million coming from the RED Fund, which will be used to support projects that enhance the UK's higher education research and knowledge exchange activity.

Open research is the practice of making the processes and outputs of research transparent and freely accessible, which is crucial to combat misinformation.

Deborah Lodge, director of research services at University of Sheffield, said: “Research excellence is hugely important to us at the University of Sheffield. We want to enable and actively promote a culture of research excellence across our University community.

“Our membership of the UKRN, alongside the funding from the RED Fund, will support a focus on open research practices and how they benefit the rigour and quality of our output, ensuring we uphold the highest standards of research integrity.”

Dr Tom Stafford, UKRN research practice lead at University of Sheffield, said: “This funding will help researchers at the University to explore best practice in research and share ways of working with other institutions, helping to produce research results that are more transparent, more reliable and easier for others within the academic community or in the industry to build on.”