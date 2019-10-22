Sheffield United Community Foundation celebrated Black History Month in honour of Arthur Wharton
This month marks the time that we come to celebrate the heroes and the achievements of the black community now and in the past.
Sheffield United Community Foundation hosted an Arthur Wharton themed tournament on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month which is this month of October.
Arthur Wharton was the first black professional footballer to play in the football league and this Saturday the community came together for a tournament organised by SUCF to bring young people from disadvantaged areas across Sheffield together.
Over 100 participants turned up for the five-a-side community tournament along with the local clubs Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers.
During the break there were workshops put on for players and staff members by founder
and former Football Unites-Racism Divides (FURD) Director Howard Holmes.
Howards Homles has been dedicated to tackling racism in football and has a keen interest in projects delivered by FURD, particularly bringing the story of Britain’s first black professional footballer to the young people in South Yorkshire.
“Bringing Arthur’s story alive has been one of our proudest achievements, including the fact that he became the first black professional to play in the First Division when he appeared in goal for the Blades at Sunderland in 1895.” Howard said.
Special guests arrived on the day as well, including the Lord Mayor and Arthur Wharton’s
great-granddaughter, Dorothy Rooney.
Sheffield United Community Foundation has been working with the community since 2008. Working with disadvantaged young people in Sheffield with the aim to enrich, strengthen and develop the skills of the people they work with through their academic, football and Health and well-being programmes.