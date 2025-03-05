Sheffield students: Regional leaders roll out red carpet to international students amid drop in numbers

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Mar 2025, 05:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Regional leaders have rolled out the red carpet to international students amid a big drop in numbers and income.

University chiefs, politicians, NHS, council and business leaders have signed a letter saying they are proud to welcome overseas scholars who “enrich” Sheffield “in countless ways.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In November, Sheffield University was reported to be facing a £50m shortfall over the next two years, partly due to attracting fewer international students.

In the last three years it has seen a 25 per cent drop to 7,546 enrolled currently.

Students at Sheffield Hallam University.Students at Sheffield Hallam University.
Students at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sheffield Hallam has seen a 36 per cent fall to 4,000 international students this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2023, the UoS said there were more than 16,000 international students in the city from more than 150 countries worth £771m to the economy.

The drop in enrolments has been blamed on Sheffield University falling out of the top 100 world ranking, a clampdown on immigration under the previous government and last summer’s riots against immigrants. Meanwhile, business owners in the city say they have felt the pinch.

Sheffield Hallam University students on graduation daySheffield Hallam University students on graduation day
Sheffield Hallam University students on graduation day | Submit

The letter of support for overseas students states: “We are grateful for the impact international students have on our communities, from supporting our local economy, to volunteering for our region’s charities and causes. Not only do they work in our hospitals, schools and businesses, they enrich everyone’s lives through sharing their global perspectives, cultures and ideas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new subscription package

Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Students, said: “Sheffield is enriched by international students in countless ways and I’m proud to say that Sheffield Central can offer a safe, inviting home alongside a world-class education.

“As a co-chair of the APPG for International Students, I am pleased to see leaders from across our city and region coming together to show our support, so that they know they are welcome here.”

Related topics:SheffieldStudentsImmigrationSchoolsGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice