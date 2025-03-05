Sheffield students: Regional leaders roll out red carpet to international students amid drop in numbers
University chiefs, politicians, NHS, council and business leaders have signed a letter saying they are proud to welcome overseas scholars who “enrich” Sheffield “in countless ways.”
In November, Sheffield University was reported to be facing a £50m shortfall over the next two years, partly due to attracting fewer international students.
In the last three years it has seen a 25 per cent drop to 7,546 enrolled currently.
Sheffield Hallam has seen a 36 per cent fall to 4,000 international students this year.
In 2023, the UoS said there were more than 16,000 international students in the city from more than 150 countries worth £771m to the economy.
The drop in enrolments has been blamed on Sheffield University falling out of the top 100 world ranking, a clampdown on immigration under the previous government and last summer’s riots against immigrants. Meanwhile, business owners in the city say they have felt the pinch.
The letter of support for overseas students states: “We are grateful for the impact international students have on our communities, from supporting our local economy, to volunteering for our region’s charities and causes. Not only do they work in our hospitals, schools and businesses, they enrich everyone’s lives through sharing their global perspectives, cultures and ideas.”
Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Students, said: “Sheffield is enriched by international students in countless ways and I’m proud to say that Sheffield Central can offer a safe, inviting home alongside a world-class education.
“As a co-chair of the APPG for International Students, I am pleased to see leaders from across our city and region coming together to show our support, so that they know they are welcome here.”
