Sheffield students create art projects with help of care home residents
Pupils from a Sheffield school have been creating art projects with the help of nearby care home residents.
The students, all aged between 12 and 18 from Wales High School, in Kiveton Park, joined residents from Ladyfield House to work on various art projects including paintings inspired by autumnal themes and Bonfire Night, cards for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day and Easter bonnets.
Gemma Gladwin, an art teacher at Wales High School, came up with the idea after being inspired by the success of the school’s reading group and accompanied the children to the care home.
She said: “Luke Pendlebury, teacher of PE and Boys Achievement Leader at Wales High School, enjoyed such great success with the reading project at Ladyfield House that it was a natural next step to encourage our artistic pupils and residents to get together and enjoy celebrating the seasons of the year and special occasions.”
Ladyfield House activities coordinator, Julie Burdett also designed a tree which she helped the residents decorate with a collection of hand crafted and painted butterflies.
She said: “It has been great fun for both the pupils and our residents and I strongly believe in the benefits of art for our residents with dementia.”
James Pickett, Head of Research at Alzheimer's Society has previously recognised the value of art and culture, saying it can ‘enrich our lives and bring pleasure to everybody at some point’.
Doris Ansell, a resident at Ladyfield house, said: “I used to do this kind of thing before I came to live here, so it’s really nice to carry on doing arts and crafts. I love it when the children visit.”
Julie added: “At Ladyfield House, we really value the local community and we’re always pleased to welcome volunteers and visitors.”
An exhibition of the art work took place on Friday June 28 at Ladyfield House, a Residential and Dementia Residential Care Home in Peckmill View, and was attended by the headteacher of Wales High School and members of the governing team.
