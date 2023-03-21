Congratulations are in order for a Sheffield student who has been chosen as a voice for change for young people everywhere.

Muhammad, aged 15, from Oasis Academy Don Valley, has beaten 500 pupils across the nation to join the NSPCC Young People’s Board for Change and will now represent his city as a spokesperson for thousands of others.

As a member of the board, Muhammad can expect to travel across the country to take part in trips, consultations, and a variety of workshops to raise issues faced by young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muhammad said: “I am always taking part in student parliament and leadership roles. I believe I can be the voice of thousands of young people across the UK. I received an amazing opportunity to take part in the NSPCC Young People Board for Change (YPBC) where I would be able to stand for the young people of my community and make a change in society.

Muhammad, 15, a student at Oasis Academy Don Valley, was chosen from 500 students to joined the NSPCC Young People’s Board for Change.

“Getting selected was the toughest part. Only 30 applicants were shortlisted for an interview out of 500 application forms and only 15 were later selected after the interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my interview and form, I talked about the ambitious man I am who wants to make a change. I also mentioned my role as an anti-bullying ambassador, and student parliament representative for my school which provides me with the confidence to speak on behalf of numerous young people.”

The front-running young man has also made a name for his fundraising efforts for Saint Luke’s hospice at his previous school, as well as his participation in a South Yorkshire competition in which he placed fifth in the county out of 3,000 athletes in the 800m junior boys’ race whilst representing Oasis Academy Don Valley and Sheffield.

Principal James Pape, congratulated the Muhammad, saying: “As an academy, we are immensely proud of Muhammad and his achievement. The number of staff who have come forwards to say well done from Nursery to Year 11, just goes to show how well-deserved this accomplishment is for Muhammad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad