Each year, the Department for Education evaluates schools by their A Level results as well as how many of their students progress past school to higher education, technical colleges and even how many make it into a Russell Group or Oxbridge uni.

Now, new data by the Department of Education has marked the scores for the Steel City’s colleges and sixth forms based on the average A Level results.

The Government standardises how A Level results progress using a huge range of different scores – but, because these are quite difficult to interpret, this is also represented in the form of a grade from A+ to G.

To accompany the data, The Star has also found how many of each college’s students progressed into university, Russell Group universities and Oxbridge.

Two of Sheffield’s independent colleges, Birkdale School and Sheffield High School, are missing from the data.

1 . All Saints Catholic High School - C- All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, was visited by Ofsted in 2023 where it maintained its Good rating Inspectors said: "A strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school." In the data, the average point score per A Level equated to a C-, which was down from C+ the previous year. 81 per cent of its 191 pupil cohort progressed to university, including 21 per cent at Russell Group universities and one per cent heading to Oxbridge.

2 . Chapeltown Academy - C+ Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in September 2018. In the data, the average point score per A Level equated to a C+. However, a full 27 per cent of their 68 pupil cohort - around one in four - went to a Russell Group universities and no Oxbridge entries.

3 . Forge Valley School - C+ Forge Valley School, in Wood Lane, earned a "good" rating in all areas in June 2024. The Government data says the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, with 60 per cent of its 68 pupil cohort progressing higher education. 15 per cent went to Russell Group universities and one per cent got into Oxbridge. It marks a drop on compared to 2022, when 73 per cent of its 86 pupils progressed to Higher Education.