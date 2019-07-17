Sheffield sixth form students win regional final of school’s chemistry competition
A team of sixth form students have won the national final of a school’s chemistry competition.
The Year 12 pupils from King Ecgbert School, in Dore, were crowned winners during the national final of the Royal Society of Chemistry School Analyst Competition, which is held for first year sixth form students studying AS level Chemistry or equivalent.
As regional winners they then progressed through to the National Final in June at the University of Manchester along with 25 other teams.
On arrival in Manchester the team were whisked off for an evening of tobogganing at Chill Factore, the the UK's longest indoor ski slope.
The following day it was down to the serious business of solving the riddle of the mystery element.
This was an opportunity for students to use analytical equipment not usually available in school, gain practical experience and apply their knowledge.
Whilst the entries were being marked the competitors were educated and entertained by Dr Frank Mair and the Flash Bang show.
The team also received generous support from The Analytical Trust Fund, RSC Analytical Division and Shimadzu UK.
Sarah Hale, head of chemistry at King Ecgbert School, said: "We are incredibly proud of our team, this is an absolutely stunning achievement. The judges described them as the most consistent and accurate team on the day."