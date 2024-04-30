Sheffield schools: 19 secondary schools issuing the most permanent exclusions including King Ecgbert School

Data from the UK Government has identified 19 Sheffield secondary schools who issued permanent exclusions in a school year.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

It is extremely rare for educators to decide that a pupil cannot return to their schools - it is the absolute last resort, when all other options have been exhausted.

Children must be in education. It is a legal requirement and means if a child is subject to a permanent exclusion from one school then the local authority must arrange full-time education as soon as possible.

Nineteen of Sheffield’s secondary schools issued permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.

See if your local school is one of those identified in figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Notre Dame Catholic High School, on Fulwood Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year.

1. Notre Dame Catholic High School

Notre Dame Catholic High School, on Fulwood Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Bradfield School, on Kirk Edge Road, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.

2. Bradfield School

Bradfield School, on Kirk Edge Road, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Tapton Secondary School, on Darwin Lane, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.

3. Tapton School

Tapton Secondary School, on Darwin Lane, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Forge Valley School, on Wood Lane, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.

4. Forge Valley School

Forge Valley School, on Wood Lane, issued 2 permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.

Related topics:SchoolsHousingSheffield

