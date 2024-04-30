It is extremely rare for educators to decide that a pupil cannot return to their schools - it is the absolute last resort, when all other options have been exhausted.
Children must be in education. It is a legal requirement and means if a child is subject to a permanent exclusion from one school then the local authority must arrange full-time education as soon as possible.
Nineteen of Sheffield’s secondary schools issued permanent exclusions during the 2021-22 academic year.
See if your local school is one of those identified in figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.