Suspending pupils from schools is never the first port of call for teachers.
It is a measure that can be taken for a multitude of reasons and often after alternatives have been exhausted.
They are small periods when pupils are temporarily removed from a school - returning after a set, short period of time.
Secondary schools often have larger pupil headcounts, bringing children from across Sheffield into their establishments with aims of giving them the best starts to adulthood they possibly can.
With the larger student bodies, we do often see more suspensions from secondary schools than from local primary schools.
Below are the 18 Sheffield secondary schools identified in Government data to have handed out the most suspensions to pupils during the 2021-22 academic year.
