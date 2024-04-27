Suspending pupils from schools is never the first port of call for teachers.

It is a measure that can be taken for a multitude of reasons and often after alternatives have been exhausted.

They are small periods when pupils are temporarily removed from a school - returning after a set, short period of time.

Secondary schools often have larger pupil headcounts, bringing children from across Sheffield into their establishments with aims of giving them the best starts to adulthood they possibly can.

With the larger student bodies, we do often see more suspensions from secondary schools than from local primary schools.

Below are the 18 Sheffield secondary schools identified in Government data to have handed out the most suspensions to pupils during the 2021-22 academic year.

1 . King Edward VII School King Edward VII School, on Glossop Road, issued 137 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Stocksbridge High School Stocksbridge High School, on Shay House Lane, issued 161 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Firth Park Academy Firth Park Academy, on Fircroft Avenue, issued 166 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Notre Dame Catholic High School Notre Dame Catholic High School, on Fulwood Road, issued 172 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: National World Photo Sales