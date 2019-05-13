Sheffield secondary school considers closing on first day of Sats after water supply issue 

A Sheffield secondary school could be forced to close for the first day of exams after a ‘water supply issue’.

Westfield School, on Eckington Road, revelaed earlier this morning that they had been forced to delay their opening until 11.05am due to the water problem.

Westfield School in Sheffield

They said that students with exams should still come to school as usual and any students already at school or on the way would be accommodated.

However, school bosses have now said they will make a decision at 9.30am about whether to close the school.

Sats week has begun for many schools across the UK with the spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) tests taken on Monday May 13.

The reading tests will be taken on Tuesday, May 14 and the Mathematics papers 1 and 2 will be taken on Wednesday.

Mathematics paper 3 will be taken on Thursday, May 16.