Godsway Dzoboku, the new Principal at Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke, took over from Andrew Downing, who is now the new Principal at Outwood Grange Academy in Wakefield.

The Outwood Grange Academies Trust, to which both schools belong, was founded from this flagship school.

The 40-year-old experienced educator has worked for Outwood since 2011 when the school he was working at joined the Outwood Family, becoming Outwood Academy Portland.

Godsway has spoken of his excitement and pride at being given the opportunity to lead the Stradbroke Road-based secondary school.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Outwood Academy City and feel very proud to have been given the responsibility of leading this brilliant school.

“Andrew did a wonderful job leading the school and I am determined to ensure we continue to progress together and that we put students first and continue to raise standards and transform lives.”

Godsway joins the secondary school during an exciting phase for the academy, which has been named an Inclusion Centre of Excellence by the IQM, a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice and ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

He added: “I believe that all students irrespective of their starting point or background are well supported and inspired to become well rounded individuals with a positive attitude to learning and to life, where they are ready to take on the challenges of our fast-changing world and to make a creative positive contribution to their own community.

“It is this core belief that will drive our actions, as we work hard to ensure we do all we can to help our students fulfil their potential and leave us ready and prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

“We will also accomplish this vision by setting high expectations for all our young people, expecting them to work hard, while providing first class support.