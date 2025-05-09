Sheffield schools: Join us in waving off Sheffield's Y6 leavers on their last day at primary school 2025

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 12:43 BST
It’s nearly that time of year when parents have to face how quickly their little ones have grown up.

This year, we want to join the school community that are waving off their leavers by asking schools to send us their leavers’ photos for all the Y6 pupils heading off to secondary school.

The Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School say goodbye.The Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School say goodbye.
The Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School say goodbye. | Arbourthorne Community Primary School

We are planning a special celebration edition on July 10 for all our leavers as they prepare for the big move up.

ALL local primary/ junior schools can take part by submitting their leavers’ class photographs to us.

Submission is free and photos have a chance to appear in our School Leavers souvenir edition for parents to keep forever.

Schools have until June 9 to secure their spot, so don't miss out!

Schools can submit their leavers’ photos in three easy steps:

1: Get parental permission for pictures to appear in paper and on our online platforms

2: Grab your classes and take a winning photo

3: Email your pictures, titled with school and class names, to [email protected].

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact that email address or call 0330 403 3004.

Let’s celebrate and wave our little leavers off in style.

