Sheffield schools: Join us in waving off Sheffield's Y6 leavers on their last day at primary school 2025
This year, we want to join the school community that are waving off their leavers by asking schools to send us their leavers’ photos for all the Y6 pupils heading off to secondary school.
We are planning a special celebration edition on July 10 for all our leavers as they prepare for the big move up.
ALL local primary/ junior schools can take part by submitting their leavers’ class photographs to us.
Submission is free and photos have a chance to appear in our School Leavers souvenir edition for parents to keep forever.
Schools have until June 9 to secure their spot, so don't miss out!
Schools can submit their leavers’ photos in three easy steps:
1: Get parental permission for pictures to appear in paper and on our online platforms
2: Grab your classes and take a winning photo
3: Email your pictures, titled with school and class names, to [email protected].
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact that email address or call 0330 403 3004.
Let’s celebrate and wave our little leavers off in style.
