Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s nearly that time of year when parents have to face how quickly their little ones have grown up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, we want to join the school community that are waving off their leavers by asking schools to send us their leavers’ photos for all the Y6 pupils heading off to secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School say goodbye. | Arbourthorne Community Primary School

We are planning a special celebration edition on July 10 for all our leavers as they prepare for the big move up.

ALL local primary/ junior schools can take part by submitting their leavers’ class photographs to us.

Submission is free and photos have a chance to appear in our School Leavers souvenir edition for parents to keep forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools have until June 9 to secure their spot, so don't miss out!

Schools can submit their leavers’ photos in three easy steps:

1: Get parental permission for pictures to appear in paper and on our online platforms

2: Grab your classes and take a winning photo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3: Email your pictures, titled with school and class names, to [email protected] .

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact that email address or call 0330 403 3004.

Let’s celebrate and wave our little leavers off in style.